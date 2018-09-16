About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Letters to the editor
Advertise with us
Subscribe to our newspaper
Advertise with us
Subscribe to Print
Facebook
Twitter
Newsletter
search
Home
News
News
Greater MetroWest
Middlesex and Monmouth Counties
Princeton Mercer Bucks
World
Torah
Sports
Special Sections
Opinion
Op-Eds
Editorial
Editor's Column
Kahntentions Blog
Letters To The Editor
Write a letter to the editor
Arts
Events
Events Calendar
Submit an Event
Lifecycles
Births
B'nai Mitzvah
Engagements
Weddings
Obituaries
Submit a lifecycle event
Synagogues
Greater MetroWest
Middlesex County
Monmouth County
Princeton Mercer Bucks
Partners
The Times of Israel
Atlanta
Atlanta Jewish Times
New York
The Jewish Week
North New Jersey
The Jewish Standard
Central New Jersey
New Jersey Jewish News
Pittsburgh
Jewish Chronicle
United Kingdom
The Jewish News
For Publishers
Become a Times of Israel Partner
search
Young ambassadors nurture diaspora ties with Israel
By
Debra Rubin
Shinshinim spend gap year in Garden State
Teens take part in USY service trip to Dominican Republic
By
Debra Rubin
‘Life-changing’ trip includes visit to small Jewish community
Israeli, Jewish programs in the spotlight at NJPAC
By
Abby Meth Kanter
Series focuses on politics, art, and culture
Where have all the folk singers gone?
By
Steve Lipman
At 80, Peter Yarrow’s activism and music keep ticking
Fall Arts 2018: The Music List
By
NJJN Staff
Recognizing our unique roles
By
Rabbi Joyce Newmark
Over 50 years, everything, nothing has changed for Israel
By
Martin J. Raffel
Film mogul a ‘personal hero’
By
Abby Meth Kanter
Fall Arts 2018: The Book List
Luna’s leaders
By
Sherry S. Kirschenbaum
New duo helms Luna Stage, a local theater with a global perspective
Art on display at JCC’s Gaelen
By
NJJN Staff
In memory of Ari Fuld: a life-changing shiva visit
By
Rabbi Avi Weiss
Elie Wiesel subject of art exhibit, panel discussion
By
NJJN Staff
In memoriam: Robert Wiener, 1940-2018
By
Andrew Silow-Carroll
Remembering Bob
Reporters’ Dispatches: A tribute to Bob Wiener
By
NJJN Staff
Remembering a colleague
By
Gabe Kahn
More Headlines
Despite tough treatment, African migrants praise Israel
By
Gary Rosenblatt
Love’s not all you need, but it’s a start
By
Johanna R Ginsberg
An epic unfolds under the chuppah
By
Nancy Gerber
Why wait for retirement when you can hire now?
By
Johanna R Ginsberg
Some must-see fall flicks
Opinion
Engaging Jewish teens in a noisy digital world
By
Spencer Haber
A telling contrast in Jewish and Palestinian funding
By
NJJN Editorial
Travel
Getting the family vacation right
By
Hilary Danailova
Where is Trump Leading America?
By
Gilbert N. Kahn
KAHNTENSIONS
Special Sections
View all Magazines
Events Calendar
«
October 2018
»
M
T
W
T
F
S
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu
04
Opening Reception: Yitzchok Moully: The Pop Art Rabbi
September 16 , 1:00 pm
-
October 21 , 5:00 pm
Thu
04
Hannah Ueno exhibit
September 20 , 8:00 am
-
October 29 , 5:00 pm
Thu
04
The Morgan Explosion Centennial
October 4 , 7:00 pm
Thu
04
TBA Book Group with Rabbi Kulwin
October 4 , 7:30 pm
-
9:00 pm
Thu
04
Jerusalem: A History
October 4 , 7:30 pm
-
9:00 pm
Submit an Event
New Jersey Jewish News
Weekly Edition
Free to Your Inbox
The email is either missing or invalid.
By signing up, you agree to our
terms
You hereby accept the New Jersey Jewish news
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
, and you agree to receive the latest news & offers from the New Jersey Jewish News and its partners or ad sponsors.
Full Coverage
News
22 fiction, non-fiction titles for fall
By
Sandee Brawarsky
Film expert to survey Shoah-themed works
By
NJJN Staff
Rutgers Jewish Film Fest features N.J. premieres, global stars
By
NJJN Staff
See All
The Jewish Clock
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia
Brazil
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Congo
Cuba
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Ecuador
Egypt
England
Finland
France
French Guiana
Germany
Greece
Guatemala
Guyana
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Kenya
Libya
Madagascar
Malaysia
Mexico
Myanmar
Netherlands
New Zealand
Northern Ireland
Norway
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
Spain
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Tasmania
Thailand
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
Uruguay
Venezuela
Albany (NY)
Albuquerque (NM)
Amarillo (TX)
Anchorage (AK)
Atlanta (GA)
Austin (TX)
Baker (OR)
Baltimore (MD)
Bangor (ME)
Birmingham (AK)
Bismarck (ND)
Boise (ID)
Boston (MA)
Buffalo (NY)
Carlsbad (NM)
Charleston (SC)
Charleston (WV)
Charlotte (NC)
Cheyenne (WY)
Chicago (IL)
Cincinnati (OH)
Cleveland (OH)
Columbia (SC)
Columbus (OH)
Dallas (TX)
Denver (CO)
Des Moines (IA)
Detroit (MI)
Dubuque (IA)
Duluth (MN)
Eastport (ME)
El Centro (CA)
El Paso (TX)
Eugene (OR)
Fargo (ND)
Flagstaff (AZ)
Fort Worth (TX)
Fresno (CA)
Grand Junction (CO)
Grand Rapids (MI)
Havre (MT)
Helena (MT)
Honolulu (HI)
Hot Springs (AR)
Houston (TX)
Idaho Falls (ID)
Indianapolis (IN)
Jackson (MS)
Jacksonville (FL)
Juneau (AK)
Kansas City (MO)
Key West (FL)
Klamath Falls (OR)
Knoxville (TN)
Las Vegas (NV)
Lewiston (ID)
Lincoln (NE)
Long Beach (CA)
Los Angeles (CA)
Louisville (KY)
Manchester (NH)
Memphis (TN)
Miami (FL)
Milwaukee (WI)
Minneapolis (MN)
Mobile (AK)
Montgomery (AK)
Montpelier (VT)
Nashville (TN)
New Haven (CT)
New Orleans (LA)
New York (NY)
Newark (NJ)
Nome (AK)
Oakland (CA)
Oklahoma City (OK)
Omaha (NE)
Philadelphia (PA)
Phoenix (AZ)
Pierre (SD)
Pittsburgh (PA)
Portland (ME)
Providence (RI)
Raleigh (NC)
Reno (NV)
Richfield (UT)
Richmond (VA)
Roanoke (VA)
Sacramento (CA)
Salt Lake City (UT)
San Antonio (TX)
San Diego (CA)
San Francisco (CA)
San Jose (CA)
San Juan (PR)
Santa Fe (NM)
Savannah (GA)
Seattle (WA)
Shreveport (LA)
Sioux Falls (SD)
Sitka (AK)
Spokane (WA)
Springfield (IL)
Springfield (MA)
Springfield (MO)
St. Louis (MO)
Syracuse (NY)
Tampa (FL)
Toledo (OH)
Tulsa (OK)
Virginia Beach (VA)
Washington (DC)
Wichita (KA)
Wilmington (NC)
Dawn:
Sunset:
Sunrise:
Nightfall:
Shabbat begins:
Shabbat ends:
Most Popular
1
Love’s not all you need, but it’s a start
185
2
An epic unfolds under the chuppah
48
3
Why wait for retirement when you can hire now?
9
4
In memoriam: Robert Wiener, 1940-2018
5
5
Should Kavanaugh Become a Member of the SCOTUS?
3